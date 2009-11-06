Google Intros A Non-Advertising Based E-commerce Play

Google (GOOG) this morning released a site search product for ecommerce vendors called Google Commerce Search.



Vendors pay a licensing fee based on the number of product searches visitors perform.

The idea for Google is to double down on a booming ecommerce industry, while diversifying away from advertising.

Google’s quick pitch:

Enable visitors to find the right products faster

Filter results by category, price, brand or other attributes

Provide user-friendly spelling options and synonyms

Increase website conversions and sales

Boost or promote chosen products within search results

Deploy search solution in days, and scale effortlessly

customise, track, and optimise performance

Here’s the data sheet:

Gcs Datasheet



tktk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.