Google Intros A Non-Advertising Based E-commerce Play

Google (GOOG) this morning released a site search product for ecommerce vendors called Google Commerce Search.
Vendors pay a licensing fee based on the number of product searches visitors perform.
The idea for Google is to double down on a booming ecommerce industry, while diversifying away from advertising.
Google’s quick pitch:
- Enable visitors to find the right products faster
- Filter results by category, price, brand or other attributes
- Provide user-friendly spelling options and synonyms
- Increase website conversions and sales
- Boost or promote chosen products within search results
- Deploy search solution in days, and scale effortlessly
- customise, track, and optimise performance
Here’s the data sheet:
tktk
