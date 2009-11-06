Google Intros A Non-Advertising Based E-commerce Play

Nicholas Carlson
Google (GOOG) this morning released a site search product for ecommerce vendors called Google Commerce Search.

Vendors pay a licensing fee based on the number of product searches visitors perform.

The idea for Google is to double down on a booming ecommerce industry, while diversifying away from advertising.

Google’s quick pitch:

  • Enable visitors to find the right products faster
  • Filter results by category, price, brand or other attributes
  • Provide user-friendly spelling options and synonyms
  • Increase website conversions and sales
  • Boost or promote chosen products within search results
  • Deploy search solution in days, and scale effortlessly
  • customise, track, and optimise performance

Here’s the data sheet:

