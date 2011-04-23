Google's Nikesh Arora Could Be Next Yahoo CEO

Another round of trouble is brewing at Yahoo after its latest earnings report, according to Kara Swisher at AllThingsD, and the company is already considering replacements for CEO Carol Bartz when her contract expires near the end of 2011.



One possibility Swisher proposes is Nikesh Arora, Google’s chief business officer and a fixture on Google’s earnings calls.

Arora has survived the Larry Page reorg so far — he’s still listed as a senior officer on Google’s recently rejiggered management page, unlike Shona Brown — but it might be hard for him to turn down a chance to run a major Internet company, even one as troubled as Yahoo.

Swisher also proposes several other candidates:

Juniper CEO Kevin Johnson, who previously led Microsoft’s online and Windows businesses. He was a key player in Microsoft’s acquisition bid for Yahoo in 2008 and left — some say he was forced out by Steve Ballmer — after the bid failed.

Akamai president and Yahoo board member David Kenny.

News Corp. Digital head and former AOL CEO Jon Miller.

Current AOL CEO Tim Armstrong — but only if Yahoo agrees to a merger, which it doesn’t seem likely to do.

And we’ll add one more:

Former CNET CEO Neil Ashe.

This may be pure speculation on Swisher’s part, but she listed Google’s Margo Georgiadis as a likely candidate for Groupon COO, which is exactly what happened.

