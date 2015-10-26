Google's Nexus phones are out in Australia -- here's what you need to know

Google’s newest Android phones, the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5x, went on sale today in Australia.

The 6P, built by Huawei, is the first full metal-bodied Nexus phone. It trumps Apple’s iPhone 6s Plus in several ways, with a bigger 5.7 inch screen, better resolution via a QHD display, a tougher screen thanks to Gorilla Glass 4 and the new type-C USB delivers seven hours of battery life from just a 10 minute charge. And it’s hundreds of dollars cheaper than its Apple rival starting at $899 for pre-order on Google Store and available in aluminium, graphite and black in 32, 64 and 128 GB.

The cheaper option is the 5X, built by LG, with a 5.2 inch screen in a compact, lighter package. The type-C USB gives it four hours of battery life from a 10 minute charge and it’s available in white, blue and black in 16 and 32 GB, starting at $659 for pre-order on Google Store.

Both phones run Marshmallow, the latest, smartest version of Android. Some of the best new functions of Marshmallow include Now on Tap, which lets users unlock their phone with just one tap, a battery-smart feature for longer battery life, a better voice command experience on Google Now and tighter security around the data apps can access.

Now read: After two days with the new Google phone I’m already convinced it’s one of the best phones ever made.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.