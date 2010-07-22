Google’s Nexus One store is officially dead: Google has sold out of its direct-sales stock of HTC Nexus One phones, and if you want to buy one, you’ll have to do it through one of Google’s carrier partners.



The whole idea was that Google was going to disrupt wireless carriers by selling smartphones directly to consumers.

But it didn’t work — people didn’t want to buy expensive smartphones without trying them out first. So Google didn’t sell enough phones to keep its service around. (And Google had other big problems, such as lame customer service.)

A message on what used to be the Nexus One store now says:

Sorry, folks…

The Nexus One is no longer available for purchase directly from Google. For more information on how to purchase the Nexus One, check out our help centre.

The Nexus One store launched on Jan. 5, meaning it survived almost 200 days. That’s longer than Microsoft’s Kin phone lasted, and even longer than some of Google’s other bombs, including the Lively virtual world.

