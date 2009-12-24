Google's Nexus One Phone Coming January 5 -- Invite Only Says Engadget

Google’s Nexus One phone is coming on January 5, but as an invite-only deal, according to Engadget, which managed to grab the full specs and new details on the phone from a tipster.



Engadget doesn’t know how the invitations will be handed out. Google will likely give certain developers preference.

Here’s the specs on the phone from Engadget. Not too much new and exciting in here:

Android 2.1

11.5mm thick

Height 119 mm

Width 59.8 mm

512MB RAM, 512MB ROM, 4GB microSD in-box expandable to 32GB

5 megapixel camera with mechanical AF and LED flash

HSPA 900 / 1700 / 2100, 7.2Mbps down and 2Mbps up — in other words, yes to T-Mobile 3G and no to AT&T 3G, though you’ll still be fine on EDGE

3.7-inch WVGA AMOLED display

More details over at Engadget →

If you haven’t seen the Nexus One, which is supposedly a Droid killer, here’s a small gallery of the Nexus One, including an unboxing →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.