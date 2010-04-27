Google's Nexus One Is Not Coming To Verizon

Google’s Nexus One will not be coming to Verizon, after all.



In a statement to Boy Genius Report, Google said, “We won’t be selling a Nexus One with Verizon, and this is a reflection of the amazing innovation happening across the open Android ecosystem.”

Instead, Google is telling users to purchase the HTC Incredible for Verizon if they want an Android-based phone. The Incredible is an excellent phone, so users shouldn’t be too upset.

And Android is still growing, so Google should be happy with that.

But, we wonder if Google is happy with the results of the Nexus One. For the time and money it puts into the phone, is it worth it?

See Also: HTC Incredible Is The Best Smartphone You Can Buy On Verizon

