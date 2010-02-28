Google's Nexus One Coming To Verizon On March 23

From Neowin.net: Verizon will release Google’s Nexus One Android device on March 23 according to sources familiar with the matter.
The Nexus One, originally released on T-Mobile in January, has passed FCC inspection for use on Verizon’s CDMA network and according to a Google
worker who wishes to remain anonymous it will be made available on March 23.
