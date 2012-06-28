For A Change Of Pace Google Decides To Rip Off Amazon Instead Of Apple

Photo: Screenshot

Google introduced the “Nexus 7,” a $199 tablet that totally rips off what Amazon did with the Kindle Fire.At the presentation of the Nexus 7, the first thing Google did with the tablet was show off how good it is for reading books. The next thing it showed off? How good it is for reading magazines. And after that? How good it is for watching videos. Eventually Google got to the other stuff like maps and gaming.



The Kindle Fire is built entirely on media consumption, but that’s not the only reason Amazon’s tablet has been a success.

Amazon has a great way to sell the Kindle Fire through Amazon.com. It also has a strong brand with Kindle. Google doesn’t have a great way to sell its tablet. And we don’t get the feeling that the “Nexus” brand extends outside of tech circles.

That said, Google has one huge advantage over Amazon — it knows how to make good Android software. The Kindle Fire is buggy, and a bit of let down for most users. Google should have better software. Therefore it’s smart for Google to go after the Kindle Fire. It stands no chance of beating Apple’s iPad.

