One of Google's new phones can bend more easily than the iPhone ever did

Google released its new Nexus 6P smartphone in October to the tune of a very positive reception and feedback.

But ever since the bending iPhone 6 Plus fiasco, otherwise known as “Bendgate,” the structural integrity of devices has been under more scrutiny than ever.

So, it’s not surprising that someone performed a bend test on the Nexus 6P, and it performed dismally.

In fact, it looked extremely easy for YouTube user JerryRigEverything to bend and absolutely destroy the Nexus 6P in his video.



The Nexus 6P’s metal body and screen bend over in half. It looks far worse for wear than the iPhone 6 Plus when UnboxTherapy put it under a similar bend test also using just hands.

From the UnboxTherapy YouTube video, it looks like you’d have to purposefully try bend the iPhone 6 Plus to bend it. Although, some people were complaining that the the iPhone 6 Plus would bend under certain real-life circumstances, like having the iPhone in the pocket of some tight pants and sitting down.

The first Nexus 6P bend test video was released towards the end of October. But some people commented that JerryRigEverything had performed other tests beforehand that could have affected the Nexus 6P’s structural integrity.

Considering how easily the Nexus 6P bent in the first video, it’s doubtful that the scratch test or burn test had much of an effect on the Nexus 6P’s structural integrity, even if the screen cracked during the scratch test.

But just in case, JerryRigsEverything performed a second bend test without performing any other tests before. The result was exactly the same.

Normally, we’d say that users should just stop trying to bend their phones because you’d normally have to want to bend your phone in order to actually deform it, but it looks like the Nexus 6P could bend and reduce to pieces under much less pressure than the iPhone 6 Plus.

According to JerryRigEverything, the Nexus 6P has three major structural flaws.

The rear frame and side frame are attached only with basic dovetail joints, which are relatively weak compared to screws.

Sidewalls are very thin.

There’s a space between the battery and the motherboard inside the phone that can act as a pivot point for bending.

Of course, not everyone with a Nexus 6P will experience such catastrophic structural failure if they simply take care of their phones. While it does look extremely easy to bend the Nexus 6P, you’d still need to apply more pressure than most people would under normal circumstances.

We reached out to Google for comment, and we’ll update this post if we hear back.

