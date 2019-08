Google’s got a new phone, and it’s amazing. It’s fast, it’s pretty, it’s got innovative hardware features and an incredibly simple, efficient operating system. Even better? It’s less expensive than most major smartphones by several hundred dollars. This is the Google Nexus 5X.

Report by Ben Gilbert. Video by Corey Protin.

