Actually, Google's Nexus 4 Phone Does Have LTE (Sort Of)

Popular gadget teardown site, iFixit has given its usual treatment to Google’s latest smartphone, the Nexus 4.But in a shocking discovery, iFixit noticed the phone has a LTE chip from Qualcomm, which could let the phone connect to the fastest data networks.



One of the biggest gripes with the Nexus 4 was its lack of LTE support. Google sells the phone unlocked, and it can only run on 3G or HSPA+ networks.

Ars Technica reports:

The Nexus 4 houses a total of five Avago chips…there’s also a WTR1605L OVV PKK486R1 chip from Qualcomm tacked on to the motherboard, which we discovered is actually a multi-band 4G LTE chip.

Why would LG, the phone’s manufacturer, add a LTE chip without a radio?

It seems as if the LTE radio is a leftover from the LG Optimus G, which the Nexus 4 is based off of. Using the same manufacturing stream for the Nexus 4 as the Optimus G probably helped LG to save money on the production of the smartphone.

Readers at Gizmodo also pointed out that simply having the LTE chip is of limited use without an LTE radio. Activating the LTE chip would do nothing, because there is no radio to send/receive the signal.

