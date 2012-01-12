A Fire Broke Out In Google's New York Building And Everyone Was Evacuated

Photo: Business Insider

Whoops: a construction torch started a fire that caused Google to evacuate its 111 8th avenue building this morning.The fire apparently started on the third floor, where there was some construction happening, DNAinfo reports. Based on the Tweets we’re seeing, the evacuation started at around 8:20 a.m.



The DNAinfo report suggests the fire was under control about an hour later, but there’s still no entry to the building.

“I think the construction workers used the torch to cut the pipe and the fire started,” a deputy fire chief told DNAinfo.

Either way, it doesn’t look like there was any downtime on Google’s site either. Whew.

We reached out to Google for a comment, but never heard back.

