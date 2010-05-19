Google's New Video Platform Is Called The "WebM Project," Launches Tomorrow

Someone just gave me a tip that Google’s new video initiatives that will be announced tomorrow around VP8 will be called the “WebM Project” and they pointed me to the domain of www.webmproject.org which doing a registar lookup shows the domain is owned by Google Inc., registered only 20 days ago.



Between all the details that are starting to come out about Google’s announcement tomorrow, it’s clear that Google’s going to be doing a lot more than just open-sourcing the VP8 video codec. And if the rumours I heard from earlier today are true, and Google does in fact have or will have hardware support for VP8, then their announcement is going to be a really big deal.

I don’t know what the “WebM” stands for, but one could imagine that Google thinks of this as much bigger project than just video content and is using the M for media to encompass all kinds of web based content.

Dan Rayburn is executive vice president at StreamingMedia.com and principal analyst at Frost & Sullivan. This post originally appeared at his blog and was republished with permission.

