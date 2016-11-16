Google's 'new' UK HQ was originally announced way back in 2013

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a “new” purpose-built property in London on Tuesday.

There’s just one small issue: The building, to be located in King’s Cross, was already announced way back in 2013.

The initial designs were scrapped and Google has essentially just announced the redesigns, while also revealing some new numbers around how many people it plans to employ across a wider King’s Cross campus.

Here’s what’s new:

The building designs for the already-announced Google HQ building immediately behind King’s Cross train station.

The fact that British designer Thomas Heatherwick is working on the Google’s new building, alongside the Bjarke Ingels Group. The duo are also working on the company’s new global HQ in California.

The fact that Google wants to create a campus in King’s Cross with three buildings instead of one.

The fact that Google intends to create up to 3,000 new jobs in King’s Cross by 2020.

The fact that Google plans to have 7,000 staff working in King’s Cross.

Here’s what’s not new:

The premise of a new purpose-built Google HQ in King’s Cross.

The plot of land that the HQ will be built on.

The amount of money Google plans to invest into the area. It was reported back in 2013 that Google intended to invest approximately £1 billion into King’s Cross. That figure remains roughly the same.

The photo of where Google’s purpose-built building will sit in King’s Cross.

And here’s what has been confirmed:

Google plans to follow through with its commitment to King’s Cross despite Brexit.

Google Google touted this aerial shot in 2013. It used it again on Tuesday.

Google A computer-generated image of the redesigned Google building.

Google has been planning its King’s Cross HQ since 2013

When Google first announced its plans to build a new HQ in King’s Cross, The Guardian wrote:

“On a long, thin sliver of land between the railway tracks in King’s Cross, where rusting gasometers and soot-caked sheds once stood, a multi-storey pleasure palace will soon rise out of the ground. Complete with climbing wall, indoor football pitch and a rooftop swimming pool, this is not a new leisure centre for the people of Camden, but Google’s spanking new £1bn London headquarters — designed to make going to work feel like an exciting day out.”

In February 2015, former Google CEO Larry Page scrapped the initial plans for the UK HQ — drawn up by architecture firm AHMM — for being “too boring”.

Google went very quiet after that, saying it had no target completion date for the HQ and refusing to reveal who the new architect was.

When Google announced the HQ back in 2013, it was reported that the property would be able to accommodate up to 4,500 staff. In the meantime, Google has taken a lease out on a huge property (6 Pancras Square) within 100 metres of where it plans to build the HQ. This is now one of three buildings that will make up the Google campus in King’s Cross. It’s likely that this was necessary to bridge a gap that has been created as a result of the delayed HQ.

The leased property is expected to house 2,800 Googlers by the end of the year. Alphabet-owned DeepMind has already moved into the building, as have some of the company’s Android and YouTube teams.

Google has also quietly acquired a plot of land called S2. This is likely to be the third property in Google’s property empire at King’s Cross.

Essentially, the company appears to have moved away from the idea of having one large building in King’s Cross to having several buildings that make up a larger Google “campus.”

BNP Paribas Google has taken a lease on 6 Pancras Square while it waits for its new HQ to be built.

Google currently employs between 4,000 and 5,000 people in the UK but that figure is expected to rise to 7,000 across the company’s entire King’s Cross campus.

The BBC estimated, with the help of development experts, that the cost of building the redesigned HQ and increasing its staff could see the new UK investment cost more than £1 billion ($1.24 billion.) This is the same as the figure that was announced in 2013.

It’s possible that the “re-announcement” of the HQ has been motivated by politics, with Google keen to be seen backing the UK post-Brexit. There were concerns that Brexit could see companies like Google and Amazon abandon plans to build their new UK headquarters.

Google declined to comment.

