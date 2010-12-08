Google's New Social Product Is A Toolbar

That’s Google‘s long-awaited, super-secret Facebook-killer you’re looking at.

Yes, it looks just like Google News. But look more closely: this screenshot revealed by TechCrunch has something new: a toolbar that lets you share content with your friends as you browse.

There’s also a new item in the main nav bar at the top left of the screen: ‘Loops’. TechCrunch reports that ‘loops’ are what Google calls groups.

So there you have it. “Google +1” — as the product is most-recently rumoured to be named — is Google, plus a toolbar that lets you share things with your loops.

