Google's newest patent tells you which method of travel will help you stay fit, and still make it to work on time

One of Google’s new patents could help figure out the best way for you to travel if you’re trying to get fit, but also need to make sure you’re on time.

The patent explains that the application would establish your destination from calendar notifications, messages or emails. It might also get this from details you’ve put into Google Maps.

Using existing information on your health goals — which, we assume, the system has picked up from fitness apps, other places you’ve logged it on your phone or computer, or details you’ve entered directly — it would recommend the best way for you to travel. For example, it might recommend you cycle rather than public transport to burn more calories, or take the bus rather than drive maintain a low heart rate.

It might even tell you that you can walk part of the way and still be on time, so you can reach the number of steps you want to take a day.

Here’s an image of what you would see:

If Google decides to work on this patent, we could see it as an addition to Google Maps, or a separate Android app.

