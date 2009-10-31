Tour Google's New Offices Outside Seattle

Google (GOOG) opened a new office in Kirkland, Washington — just outside of Seattle. It’s got a climbing wall, bean bags and a huge cafeteria. There’s a puzzle embedded in the carpet! You can plug a USB card into the workout machines in the gym.



Anyway, TechFlash took a tour and brought their camera. Watch:



