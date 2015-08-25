This may be our best look yet at Google's giant new smartphone

Google hasn’t made any announcements regarding its future products, but we may already have a good idea of what its next smartphone could look like.

Chinese website iNexus.co just posted a set of images claiming to show an unreleased Nexus phone manufactured by Huawei. It’s said to have a 5.7-inch screen, which would make it the same size as Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 5 and a little larger than the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus.

Here’s what the front of the phone reportedly looks like:

And here’s a look at the back:

This is the current Nexus 6 for comparison, which has a slightly larger 5.9-inch display:



The design looks slightly different than that of the Nexus 6 — the overall shape of the phone is a bit thinner and longer than the current Nexus 6. And the camera looks like it’s placed in the upper left corner of the phone instead of the center. The phone is also rumoured to come with a fingerprint sensor, and it looks like the back plate will have a smooth metal design.

Reports have indicated that Google will release two new smartphones this year: one with a 5.2-inch screen and another with a giant 5.7-inch display, which is said to be pictured in the leak above. Various images and video of Google’s giant smartphone have leaked in the past, but this is the first time we’re seeing a unit with the Nexus logo on the back. This could possibly hint that the device shown in iNexus.co’s photos is a more recent build than prototypes that have previously leaked.

Google usually unveils some new Nexus products in October, which is around the time it typically releases the next version of Android.

