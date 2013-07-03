Google's New 7-inch Tablet Might Be Released Before The End Of The Month

The next version of Google’s popular tablet, the Nexus 7, is expected to be released at the end of this month.



TheNextWeb reports that an ASUS support executive revealed information about the tablet including detailed specs. ASUS is reportedly producing the tablet along with Google as it did with the original Nexus 7 last year.

The reveal happened during an online chat a support executive had with a customer.

The new Nexus 7 will run on the newest version of Android called 4.3. It is rumoured to have a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, powered by Qualcomm’s 600 Snapdragon quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Unlike the previous version, the new Nexus will have a 5-megapixel rear camera, and a 1.2 megapixel front facing camera.

Besides that it will also include the standard, WiFi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE wireless data.

Here’s the chat a customer had with supposed support executive:

