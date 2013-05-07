Google Slips A Gay Rights Message Into Its Mother's Day Ad

Google went beyond its traditional Google Doodle Mother’s Day tribute this year and made a heartwarming ad to celebrate mums.



Last month, Google Creative Lab COO Robert Wong confessed at Ad Age’s Digital Conference, “Not only am I dumbest guy at Google, but I’m the sappiest.”

And the tech giant has certainly cracked the code of how to make a heartwarming ad while showing off Google’s many features. This spot, for example, shows mums video chatting with daughters serving in the military, playing with newborns, and doing a silly dance at a wedding.

It also briefly shows a mum hugging a son as he comes out of the closet. Blink and you’ll miss it. (Google has favoured civil rights for gays and lesbians for a while.)

Ad agency Whirled made the spot, and Adweek notes that the creative agency has found its stride in the sappy tech-company-meets-Mother’s Day ad market.

It made a similar spot for ASUS VivoBook touchscreen notebooks, too.

But let’s be honest, praising mums is a pretty solid corporate strategy any time of the year. Just look at Procter & Gamble’s award winning, and very viral, “Thank You mum” Olympics campaign.

