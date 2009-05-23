How Do You Like Google's New Logos?

Google gave some of its products new logos. They’re cleaner and we like them.



Here’s how Google explained the change:

Since the logos appear in many different locations and sizes on our websites, our new designs are standardized to be the same size and colour wherever they appear. This should make it easier for you to recognise which site you are on and navigate to wherever you want to go. They are also consistent across all our international domains, which is especially helpful for people using right-to-left languages such as Arabic and Hebrew.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.