Google's New Locations Boss Is Marissa Mayer, And Boy Does She Love Foursquare

New details are in on semi-famous Google exec Marissa Mayer‘s big promotion.



In addition to a spot on Google’s operating committee, she’s been given a new gig overseeing Google’s location-based and local services, Marketwatch reports.

We should have seen this coming: Mayer’s been going totally nuts with Foursquare lately.

She’s checked in from Google, of course – but also from the hospital, when hunky husband Zack Bogue needed stitches. The Foursquare badges have come fast and furious too. Marissa’s unlocked the newbie, badge, the adventurer badge and – most delightfully of all – the “bender” badge.

During her time at Google, Marissa has reportedly lobbied hard for acquisitions from time to time. TechCrunch kept connecting her to Digg when it looked like Google might buy that company. When Twitter’s internal strategy documents leaked, we learned that Marissa spent a lot of time trying to reel that company into Google too.

The obvious question we’re leading up to is…About a half of Foursquare’s staff used to work at Google. Will they someday soon find themselves back at the company, working for Mayer?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.