Google's New 'Government Requests' Tool Gives You A Vague Idea Of How It's Dealing With Censorship

The latest in Google’s government transparency mission: A new “Government Requests” tool that shows how many user data and content removal requests it receives from government agencies, on a per-country basis. It also shows what per cent of removal requests Google has fully or partially complied with.



So far, Brazil, Germany, and India are ahead of the U.S. in content removal requests. (Brazil and India are particularly interested in Orkut requests.)

We suppose it’s good that Google is doing this, though it doesn’t seem tremendously useful. You don’t get to see what the requests were, and Google only plans to update the data in six-month increments. Google intends to “provide more detail about our compliance with user data requests” in the future.

Here’s more info at Google’s official blog.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.