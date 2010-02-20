THE FUTURE: Google's Awesome New Android App Lets You Go Shopping With Your Camera

Google has released Shopper, an Android app that lets you look up information about a product by pointing your camera at it, the company announced this morning.



Shopper can recognise cover art for books, CDs, DVDs, and video games. For other products, it can scan bar codes. It also accepts voice inputs.

The app then provides information about the product, reviews, and price information at various retailers.

Barcode-scanning apps are nothing new, but the cover art recognition is a nice touch. This is essentially just a consumer-focused version of Google Goggles. It would be odd if the two didn’t end up integrated into a single product.

Check out a demo of Google Shopper:



