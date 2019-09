As we reported earlier today, Google is testing a new ad unit for vendors that want to sell specific products directly from Google’s search results pages. Now, search-marketing firm Didit tells us they spottted one of these new “Google Product Ads” in the wild last week. Click here or on the image to see a detail:



