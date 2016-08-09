Google's new ad takes a direct shot at Apple over the iPhone's storage space

Google’s latest ad for its Google Photos service takes aim at the storage problems that can plague iPhone owners.

Apple Insider spotted the YouTube video, which is all about how often iPhones run out of storage for photos.

People pose for cool photos in the video, but the iPhone constantly runs out of space, resulting in an annoying pop-up (and no photo).

It’s relatively unusual for Apple and Google to take such direct shots at each other. Apple CEO Tim Cook does regularly take swipes at Android at his keynote speeches, though.

You can watch the full ad here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

