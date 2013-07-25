Google's New Ad For The Nexus 7 Tablet Is All About 'Glossophobia'

The recipient of the speech in Google’s new Nexus 7 ad.

The star of Google’s new ad for the Nexus 7 tablet is a middle school kid who is terrified about having to deliver a speech in front of his class — and the girl he has a crush on.



So he researches “glossophobia,” the fear of public speaking, and learns about “The King’s Speech” (the movie about King George VI’s struggle to overcome his terrible stuttering), and also President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s famous speech on “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

Much of Google’s Nexus advertising has focused on its role as a study and research aid for kids.

Google’s ad agency on Nexus 7 tabs is Mullen, San Francisco. Google just introduced a new version of the Nexus 7 at a press event webcast today.

