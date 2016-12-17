The most searched recipes of the year

Sarah Schmalbruch
Guacamolerez-art / iStockWho doesn’t want to delight guests with homemade guacamole?

What do you do when all the recipes in your cookbooks seem too complicated?

You turn to the internet.

Google just released their Year in Search 2016 list, highlighting the most searched for people, places, and things of the past year, and it’s pretty clear that people love making casseroles.

Keep scrolling to see what other recipes were the most searched for in 2016.

10. Turkey gravy

bhofack2 / iStock

9. Pork chops

Allagash Brewing / Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

8. Buttercream frosting

Stephanie McCabe / Unsplash

7. Snow cream

Croc80 / iStock

6. Chicken tetrazzini

MychkoAlezander / iStock

5. Chicken marsala

smpics / iStock

4. Guacamole

rez-art / iStock

3. Hashbrown casserole

cheeseslave / Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

2. Brussels sprouts

Jing / Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

1. Green bean casserole

bhofack2 / iStock

