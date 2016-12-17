The most searched recipes of the year

rez-art / iStock Who doesn’t want to delight guests with homemade guacamole?

What do you do when all the recipes in your cookbooks seem too complicated?

You turn to the internet.

Google just released their Year in Search 2016 list, highlighting the most searched for people, places, and things of the past year, and it’s pretty clear that people love making casseroles.

Keep scrolling to see what other recipes were the most searched for in 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.