Check Out Google's Russian Offices In Moscow

Photo: Camenzind Evolution

When Google designs the interior of its offices, it doesn’t just make a bulk acquisition of bean bags, a slide, and some ping pong tables, drop them in the space and call it a day.First it talks to its employees about what they want in an office. It tries to design the office to accommodate their needs and make it welcoming. This just happens to usually involve a bulk acquisition of bean bags, a slide, and some ping pong tables.



When Google opened new offices in Moscow in 2010, it hired design firm Camenzind Evolution.

Camenzind Evolution said Russian Googlers “wanted the design to emphasise warmth and family, to reflect the needs of individuals over corporate standards, and they clearly wanted the office to have a strong Russian identity — defined by its rich literature, poetry and natural beauty.”

The offices in Moscow aren’t are whimsical or crazy as other Google offices, but they’re still quite unique.

