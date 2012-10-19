GOOGLE: Mobile Revenue Is On An $8 Billion Run Rate

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Google’s mobile business is on an $8 billion revenue run rate, CEO Larry Page said during the company’s earnings call.”That’s quite a business,” he said.



It’s over three times bigger than where Google was last year. In October 2011, Page said the run rate was $2.5 billion.

Page didn’t break out where the revenue is coming from, only saying a part of the growth is due to “users paying for content and apps in Google Play.”

When asked specifically about the mobile advertising revenue, SVP and CFO Patrick Pichette said, “clearly we don’t break down the categories. Ads continue to be the bulk of [the $8 billion], the vast majority of it.”

