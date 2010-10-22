Google's Marissa Mayer Hosting Obama At $30,000-A-Head Fundraiser Tonight

Google’s Marissa Mayer is hosting President Obama for a Democratic party fundraiser tonight.



The event will be at Marissa’s Palo Alto house, not her swanky San Francisco apartment.

Tickets are $30,000-a-head, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

And we thought Marissa’s recent promotion to Google’s operating committee – known as the “OC” internally – was big.

The White House’s official schedule says at 7 PM tonight “the President delivers remarks at a DNC dinner” at a “California, Palo Alto, Private Residence.”

We’ve also heard the President will also be meeting with Apple CEO Steve Jobs this afternoon.

Local news blog Palo Alto online says Mayer’s neighbourhood is “flooded” with no parking signs.

That means this screen grab from Google Maps Street View is about as close as you’ll get to the shindig:

