Google's Marissa Mayer Trashes Yahoo Engineers

Google (GOOG) VP Marissa Mayer talked a little smack about Yahoo’s (YHOO) engineers on Charlie Rose last night. Charlie asked her why “Yahoo lost its place” and Marissa answered:



“I definitely think that what drive technology companies is the people. In a technology company it’s always about what are you going to do next. So it comes down to who’s going to build that thing you do next. If you have the best people, that’s a huge benefit. I do think that some of what happened with Yahoo is a little bit of that lost focus. But I think that over the events of recent years they’ve lost a lot of their good people.”

Guess nobody told Marissa we’d rather own Yahoo than Google. See it for yourself:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.