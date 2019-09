Google’s Marissa Mayer just showed off an interesting “social search” tool at the Web 2.0 Summit.



In short, it augments your search results with stuff from people you’re connected to in various social networks — such as its own GMail.

We’ll see more soon when it launches, but this seems like a no-brainer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.