Google's Marissa Mayer On Charlie Rose



Google VP for products Marissa Mayer went on Charlie Rose’s talk show last night. We’ve embedded the show below.



Appearances like these are mostly for noobs. For example, Charlie asks Marissa if it’s fair to say Google’s in the paid search business. Yes Charlie, it is.

There are some interesting moments, however. If you don’t have 57 minutes to watch it, here are the bullet points:

Voice search will be here in five years, vision search in 10.

What’s the next big idea? Killer apps involving cell phones like Google Latitude.

The differences between Larry and Sergey: Sergey likes maths, Larry likes to look at interfaces.

You can’t take down your Facebook Wall anymore. People will get suspicious.

Steve Jobs is as much a technologist as a marketer.

The Internet needs to be as fast to use as a magazine.

Google advertisers aren’t used to the pace of the (Google) news cycle yet.

Most startups become marketing driven or sales driven, but Google’s remained very technology driven.

Yahoo’s lost a lot of their good people and that’s why’re they’re failing.

Social networking “is the equivalent of user crack.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.