Google's Marissa Mayer: Local Topics Now 20 per cent of Queries

NEW YORK – Searching for local information makes up 20 per cent of Google queries, says Marissa Mayer, VP for Location and Local Services, in this interview with Beet.TV.



She speaks about the growth of Google maps, the opportunities to advertise locally with Google and the company’s location-based services.

We spoke with her immediately after her on-stage dialogue with Michael Arrington at TechCrunch Disrupt yesterday.

Mayer joined Google in 1999.

Andy Plesser

Note: This video is published as part of series of thought-leadership interviews produced by Beet.TV in association with Digitas, in advance of the Digitas NEWFRONT11.

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.