Google's Marissa Mayer Just Unlocked The "Newbie" Badge On Foursquare

Google’s VP of search and user-experience, Marissa Mayer, is trying out Foursquare, we just learned from her Twitter feed.



Earlier this year, Foursquare turned down a ~$125 million cash offer from Yahoo and a ~$125 million stock offer from Facebook. Then it took funding.

Now that Google is serious about building up its “social layer” will Marissa and Google come in over the top with a much bigger offer? Google acquired Slide for $228 million over the summer.

