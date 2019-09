Google exec Marissa Mayer — whom internal Twitter documents described as a “huge distraction” — has finally signed up for the service under her own name.



She’s located @MarissaMayer.

Search Engine Land lists a bunch of other Twitter-using Googlers here.

[via]

