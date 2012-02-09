Google's Marissa Mayer: 'I'm Irrationally Happy'

Photo: Photo Illustration: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Well, now we know what Marissa Mayer likes best.”I’m irrationally happy that Shamrock Shakes will be available at any and all McDonald’s this year… :),” Mayer just Tweeted out.



For those of you wondering: a Shamrock Shake is basically a leprechaun-coloured shake that’s sold in some McDonald’s stores and is typically available around St. Patrick’s Day.

She Tweeted her elation over the move, reported by CNN Money, just a moment ago.

(Photo of Marissa Mayer courtesy of eirkiso on Flickr, shake via Strupey on Flickr.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.