Google's Marissa Mayer Hints Google Might Still Buy Groupon

Google’s Marissa Mayer was on stage at LeWeb yesterday and was asked about Google’s aborted acquisition of Groupon.While refusing to comment specifically, she did say that “the larger the company, the more complicated the deal is” and the longer it takes.



We’re being told that a big reason the Google-Groupon deal fell apart were regulatory issues, and particularly the fact that Google wouldn’t agree to a big breakup fee in case the deal is blocked by antitrust concerns.

So the deal is just complicated and takes time because it’s so big. After all, Google was pretty patient in its previous huge acquisitions of DoubleClick and AdMob. So there’s nothing stopping Google coming back to Groupon’s board with a bigger breakup fee (and maybe a bigger sticker price).

But of course, little can change the fact that with Groupon’s gross revenues at a mind-bloggling $2 billion run rate, they’d be crazy to quit now.

