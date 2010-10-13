Google's Marissa Mayer Gets Big Promotion To Job Everyone Assumed She Already Had

Update: “Marissa is moving over to an exciting new role covering geo/local, which is crucial to our users and the future of Google,” a spokesperson tells MarketWatch.Earlier: One of Google’s highest-profile executives, Marissa Mayer, just got a big promotion – one that begins to match her reputation outside the company.

We learned the news from a source close to Google.

Formerly VP of search product and user-experience, Marissa is now a member of Google’s operating committee – the executive team that makes up CEO Eric Schmidt‘s direct reports and other second level leaders in sales, product, and engineering.

“It’s the Politburo Plus,” says a source.

It’s funny because most Google-watchers probably assumed Marissa had that kind of role with the company already. Google’s first female employee, photogenic, and geekily charismatic, Marissa often reps the company on TV and at conferences. She’s always being mentioned as someone who is pushing the company toward acquisitions of smaller startups – like Twitter and Digg.

A source familiar with Google org structure tells us the promotion is an “internal honour,” that, given “Google’s distributed decision making framework, doesn’t matter as much – substantively – as it sounds.”

