Google's New Office In Malaysia Is A Wild Indoor Jungle [PHOTOS]

Google’s offices are the stuff of legend.

From slides and basketball courts to themed floors and endless snacks, Google is always coming up with something quirky and new to add in to their office space.

Their new offices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia are no exception: Plants sprout from the walls and ceiling, while bright decor make for an office that feels a lot like a technicolor jungle. There’s a boardroom that looks like a cave, complete with stalactites, and playground swings in the café.

Like Google’s other offices, the entire space is open and connected, meant to foster collaboration among employees.

“They wanted a space where everyone could interact — they wanted to get all their people into the same space, and for that space to have a sense of identity that would make their presence known in Kuala Lumpur,” project team leader Ramesh Subramaniam said in a press release. “We used a lot of different elements that relate specifically to Malaysia, but in an abstract way.”

The offices were designed by global workplace design firm M Moser Associates, who have an office in Kuala Lumpur.

