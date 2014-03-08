Google's New Office In Malaysia Is A Wild Indoor Jungle [PHOTOS]

Google’s offices are the stuff of legend.

From slides and basketball courts to themed floors and endless snacks, Google is always coming up with something quirky and new to add in to their office space.

Their new offices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia are no exception: Plants sprout from the walls and ceiling, while bright decor make for an office that feels a lot like a technicolor jungle. There’s a boardroom that looks like a cave, complete with stalactites, and playground swings in the café.

Like Google’s other offices, the entire space is open and connected, meant to foster collaboration among employees.

“They wanted a space where everyone could interact — they wanted to get all their people into the same space, and for that space to have a sense of identity that would make their presence known in Kuala Lumpur,” project team leader Ramesh Subramaniam said in a press release. “We used a lot of different elements that relate specifically to Malaysia, but in an abstract way.”

The offices were designed by global workplace design firm M Moser Associates, who have an office in Kuala Lumpur.

Welcome to Google Malaysia.

Enter the reception area through an old but bright blue door.

The common area is filled with lots of decorations inspired by nature, like this incredibly realistic forest screen.

Behind that screen is a small amphitheater that Google uses for client meetings and training sessions.

The meeting rooms are a mix of texture and colour.

There's no shortage of colour in the office's café.

Here's where the Malaysian Googlers line up to get their lunch.

This deconstructed pink minibus serves as the office's juice and snack bar.

And these swings will help employees relive their playground days while they eat.

Plants lining the café's walls reinforce the jungle vibe.

The lamps over these break-out spaces are supposed to look like trees, too.

The chess pieces and tire ottomans are pretty random, but the arcade games look fun.

