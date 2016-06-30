Google's Madrid office has been raided by Spanish authorities

Google’s Spain HQ in Madrid has been raided by local authorities that are investigating the company’s tax arrangements, according to Sky News.
The raid comes less than a month after the search giant’s Paris office was raided by French investigators.
This is a developing story.
