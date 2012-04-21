Google's M&A Chief: We Didn't Need Instagram

Photo: Mark Zuckerberg photo via AP, David Lawee via Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Facebook snapped up Instagram for $1 billion after just a few days of negotiations, beating Google and several others to the punch.Except, it appears Google wasn’t interested in Instagram in the first place, according to David Lawee, Google’s vice president of corporate development and M&A chief.



We caught up with him for a brief chat on Thursday. Here’s what he said:

“We fundamentally have a different strategy around Google+ and social (than Facebook). What’s necessary for us is different than what’s necessary for them.”

He also said Pinterest was a “phenomenon that is extraordinary” when talking about some of the video discovery problems he faces.

