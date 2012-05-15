Google's London Office Is A Gorgeous Mix Of '70s Style And Weird Recycled Products

Photo: Flickr / Martin Varsavsky
Martin Varsavsky just added a bunch of photos of Google’s offices in the SoHo district in London on Flickr.It looks like Google was getting ready to move to that location around this time last year, but we finally have a clear look inside the new offices — which look great.
It appears to carry a big environmentally-conscious theme with cardboard lamps, and it almost feels like it comes out of the ’70s.
The whole office has an environmentally conscious theme too. These lamps look like they're made out of recycled paper...
There are plenty of meeting rooms too — and they're also themed to something environmentally conscious.
