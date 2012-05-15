Google's London Office Is A Gorgeous Mix Of '70s Style And Weird Recycled Products

Photo: Flickr / Martin Varsavsky

Martin Varsavsky just added a bunch of photos of Google’s offices in the SoHo district in London on Flickr.It looks like Google was getting ready to move to that location around this time last year, but we finally have a clear look inside the new offices — which look great.



It appears to carry a big environmentally-conscious theme with cardboard lamps, and it almost feels like it comes out of the ’70s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.