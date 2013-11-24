This Awesome Google Logo Is To Celebrate The 50th Anniversary Of 'Doctor Who'

“Doctor Who” was a science-fiction BBC TV show about a time-travelling humanoid alien.

Today is its 50th anniversary.

To celebrate that, Google has created an interactive, multi-level game. You choose a character and then try to beat six levels, avoiding aliens, ghosts, and more to flip switches, obtain a letter that spells “Google,” and get back to a phone booth. Google times you on your mission to grab all the letters.

Here are some screen grabs below:

Google Google graphic to celebrate 50 years of Doctor Who

