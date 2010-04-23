Google's Live, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Coming To iPhones

Photo: Gizmodo

One advantage Google’s Android phones have over Apple’s iPhones is that they offer live, turn-by-turn navigation — the kind that automatically moves on to the next step in the directions as soon as the last has been completed.On the iPhone, users have to touch the screen to move onto the next step. This makes the feature less useful (and safe) for driving.



This is changing, however.

MacUser reports that “Google confirmed at a London press conference that it plans to bring free satnav to other smartphone platforms, including the iPhone, although it wouldn’t say when.”

This could help iPhone sales as much as feature parity ever helps sales.

