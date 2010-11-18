Google Launches New Fashion Shopping Site: Boutiques.com

Google announced the launch of its new fashion shopping site, Boutiques.com, this morning.



The site is built by the team from Like.com, the visual search company Google acquired this summer. The site uses a combination of expert curation, machine learning, and visual search to recommend outfits to shoppers.

Fashion leaders — designers, celebrities, etc. — worked with Google to pick out clothing they like, and to teach Google’s algorithms some basic fashion rules for what goes with what. Based on this, you can browse through not just the items that a particular celebrity has picked out, but anything that Google thinks they would like.

Google has also done a good job of letting Boutiques.com stand on its own — there’s no navigation bar connecting it to the rest of Google, and, more importantly, it doesn’t look like a Google site. It looks like a site where you’d shop for designer clothing.

For now, Boutiques.com is limited to the United States, and focuses exclusively on women’s fashion, but Google says it plans to expand on both fronts.

