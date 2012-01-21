Google's Latest Trick To Get New Users On Google+

Photo: Google

Here’s one way Google is getting Google+ user numbers higher.Google has created a new sign-up page that automatically signs you up for Google+ when you sign up for Gmail or a Google account.



You can’t find it right away when you try to sign up from a link on Google.com or its other pages. But the guys over at the Google Operating System blog discovered a link to a new sign-up page that automatically signs you up for Google+ .

This new sign-up page isn’t being widely deployed, but it could be glimpse of Google’s new play to bring even more users to Google’s social networking site.

