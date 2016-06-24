Google's latest robot can do your dishes while being adorable

Jillian D'Onfro

This robot can load your dishwasher while melting your heart. 

Boston Dynamics, the robotics company that Google is reportedly selling to Toyota, just released a new video of its SpotMini robot.

The small all-electric bot can run for 90 minutes on a single charge.

It can crouch under tables:

CrouchPlay GIF

“Dance”:

DancePlay GIF

And, much more incredibly, pick up glasses and then place them into the dishwasher. 

Boston DynamicsScreenshot / Boston Dynamics

Watch the full video here:

 

