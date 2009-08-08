Google's Last Dodgeball Employee Leaving To Join Foursquare

Google (GOOG) engineer Harry Heymann, who was the last employee running its Dodgeball mobile service, is leaving to join Dodgeball cofounder Dennis Crowley’s new startup, Foursquare.

Today is Heymann’s last day at Google, according to people who attended his karaoke birthday party last night.

What’s Foursquare? Basically Dodgeball 2.0 — lets your real-life friends see which bar you’re drinking at — but designed for today’s mobile devices. Where Dodgeball was based on text messages, Foursquare runs on an iPhone app and the mobile Web, and plugs into Twitter and Facebook. About 30,000 Foursquare accounts have been created to date.

Google bought Dodgeball in 2005 and shut it down this year. Crowley and cofounder Alex Rainert left Google in 2007, and Crowley launched Foursquare this spring with Naveen Selvadurai. Crowley is in the early stages of raising money to speed the startup’s growth; VCs have recently gone nuts over the service.

Heymann has worked at Google since May 2004, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked at Pure Networks and Microsoft.

